John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.49

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.49 and last traded at $98.96, with a volume of 7294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo purchased 4,232 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

