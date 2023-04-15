Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie Buys 20,000 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Rating) insider Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,860.00 ($14,476.82).

AMP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

AMP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. AMP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

About AMP

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Australian wealth management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand wealth management segments. The AWM segment provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as offers superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; and financial advice and equity investments services.

