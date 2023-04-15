KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,421 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

