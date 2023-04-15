KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $290.35 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.69.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

