KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,957 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

