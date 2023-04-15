KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,985 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $221.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

