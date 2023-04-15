KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $472.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.55.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

