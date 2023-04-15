KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

