KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,512 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

