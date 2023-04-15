KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

