KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CSX by 10.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in CSX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.