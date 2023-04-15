KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

