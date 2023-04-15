KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 495,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

USMV stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

