KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $362.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.79. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

