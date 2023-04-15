KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

AON stock opened at $324.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.60.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

