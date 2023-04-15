KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

