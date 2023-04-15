KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $81.60.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.