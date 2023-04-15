KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 177.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5 %

Lam Research stock opened at $500.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.