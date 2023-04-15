KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

