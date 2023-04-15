KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.