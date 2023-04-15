KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $191.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $219.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average is $179.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

