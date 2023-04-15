KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

