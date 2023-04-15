KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

