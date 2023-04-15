KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street Price Performance

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.27.

Shares of STT opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

