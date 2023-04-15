KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ED opened at $96.68 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

