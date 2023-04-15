Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 844,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 150,744 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 72,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

