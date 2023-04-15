Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Stock Performance

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $195.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

