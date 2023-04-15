Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 40,358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average is $120.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

