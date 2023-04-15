Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,069 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

