Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average is $223.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $251.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

