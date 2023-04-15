Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 63,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $219,905,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $213.23 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

