Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,537 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after buying an additional 2,233,292 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $23.52 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.