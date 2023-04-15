Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,999 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

ZTS opened at $174.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $190.80.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.