Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,781 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,691,616 shares worth $1,736,488,467. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.