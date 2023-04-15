Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,531 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

