Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,661 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

