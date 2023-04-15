Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 41,080 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,080 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

