Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,097 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

PRU stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

