Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

