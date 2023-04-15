Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $318.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

