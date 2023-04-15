Keybank National Association OH Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

