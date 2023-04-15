Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.