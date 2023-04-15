Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,391 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $135,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

