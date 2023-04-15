Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.51% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,910,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,689,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 452,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 446,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period.

AMJ opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762.

