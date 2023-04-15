Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,051 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Prologis by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 364,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

