Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,067 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,738.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,615.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,543.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,851.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

