Keybank National Association OH Sells 659 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.17% of Lincoln National worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $69.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

