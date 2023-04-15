Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,275 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $72,511,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 243.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after buying an additional 936,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

