Keybank National Association OH Sells 866 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after buying an additional 632,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

AMAT opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

