KeyCorp Comments on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

